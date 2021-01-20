PTI submitted details of account holders in funding case: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had already provided all the details of 40,000 account holders in the foreign funding case to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, she asked the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to appear before the scrutiny committee constituted by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the same case.

The minister said the PPP and PML-N were now responsible to submit detail or Names of their foreign funding accounts.

She termed Prime Minister Imran Khan a brave, honest and credible person as the court had already declared him honest and righteous.