PTI succeeded in sailing finance bill through NA: Farrrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf government, with full support of its allied parties succeeded in getting the supplementary finance bill passed by the National Assembly with majority of vote.

In a tweet, he said the passage of finance supplementary bill, 2021 was aimed at documenting the country's economy.

The efforts of Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to block the passage of finance bill from the lower house was proved to be empty threats.