PTI succeeds in controlling price hike: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Tuesday that PTI government was determined to provide direct subsidy to the down trodden segment of the society through health card, cheap household and edible items.

Talking to a private news channel he said decrease in prices of petrol and diesel was merely a first step towards the promised good days and masses would soon get rid of the inflation as government has controlled the inflation crisis.

He further said the Federal government has decided to bring down the cost of petrol and diesel to give relief to common man, moreover the sudden plunge in fuel prices was due to the spread of corona virus.

Replying to a question regarding the difference of petrol cost in international and local market, he said adding, the national experts tried to keep reasonable balance between newly set prices and companies' old stock of fuel.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan keeps a soft and considerate heart for the poor strata of the country, the targeted subsidy would only benefit the poor chunk of the country," he mentioned.

The raised inflation was due to hike in Dollar price which was the result of past government's false policies, he remarked.