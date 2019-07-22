Political and economic experts here Monday termed the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI)candidates in the recently held elections were a strong reflection of people's confidence in the policies of PTI led government

"The people rejected negative politics of opposition and reposed full confidence in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan," PTI leader and Nazim, Bahadar Khan said while talking to APP.

He said PTI has clinched victory on five seats in recently held merged areas' elections for 16 general seats of provincial assembly that showed its rising popularity among masses.

"The elections' results have testified that PTI was the most popular political party of the country," he said.People wanted resolution of their problems instead of hollow slogans of the opposition and has pinned high hopes from PTI, he added.

"The people of erstwhile Fata voted in favour of PTI and have rejected the politics of negativity of opposition," Bahadar Khan said, adding that people have backed PTI policies against corruption.

He said the participation of a large number of people from all walks of life in the elections showed that tribal people wanted strengthen of democratic system for resolution of their problems.

"In the past, people can't even think to visit erstwhile Fata due to militancy," he said, adding due to supreme sacrifices of our valiant armed forces and people, peace has returned to the area and peaceful holding of the election was a testimony of it, he said.

"The mandate of PTI should be respected and time should be given to the government for implementation of its agenda for well being of masses," he said.

Retired Information Officer, Misal Khan said elections were historic as for the first time tribal people have elected their representatives in a peaceful elections process that would help address problems of the area besides expedite pace of economic development.

"The MPAs elected from merged areas will now raise their problems in the highest forum of KP Assembly and resultantly, tribal people would get better health, education and other socio-economic services at their doorsteps.

He congratulated KP government, army, district administration, ECP and other departments for successful holding of the elections in merged areas.

Sumbul Riaz, senior economist also termed PTI victory was reflection of masses trust in the economic policies of PTI led government.

She said the landslide victory of PTI candidates in Bajaur, Kurram, North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts showed that PTI has its strong roots in erstwhile Fata and enjoying support of tribesmen.

PTI has won five seats including PK 100 Bajaur-I, PK 101 Bajaur-II, PK 109 Kurram-II, PK 111 North Waziristan and PK 114 South Waziristan, six by independents, three by JUIF and one each by ANP and Jamat e Islami.

Sumbul said people were fed up with negative politics of opposition, corruption and wanted solution of their problems, adding that all inherited problems can't be solved overnight and time would be required for its solutions.

She said the success of PTI showed it was the most popular political party of the country whereas opposition was restricted to specific districts only. Riaz said anti corruption campaign and policies of PTI have supported by voters in tribal areas.

She expressed the hope that opposition would extend full support to PTI government to complete its tenure and implement its agenda of change.