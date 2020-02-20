UrduPoint.com
PTI Successfully Revives Cricket In Pakistan: Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:58 PM

Senator Faisal Javed said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had fulfilled its promise to revive cricket in the country to satisfy cricket fans as all PSL matches would be held in Pakistan,moreover it would boost tourism and national economy as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):Senator Faisal Javed said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had fulfilled its promise to revive cricket in the country to satisfy cricket fans as all PSL matches would be held in Pakistan,moreover it would boost tourism and national economy as well.

Talking to a private news channel he stated the nation possessed great passion towards cricket and more people went to cricket stadiums to watch live performance of local and international players,in contrast the stadiums in UAE looked nearly deserted.

The PSL would high light the positive image of Pakistan on International level and attract people across the world to visit our beloved homeland, moreover would give our people a chance to enjoy it with families, he mentioned.

the PCB and sports channel should air the fresh documentaries of our scenic beauty in northern areas and historical places of other provinces to promote tourism industry, he suggested.

On a lighter tone he said all teams belonged to Pakistan but it seemed Quetta gladiators would once again would sweep the wickets as it was one of his favorite PSL teams.

