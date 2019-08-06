PTI Sukkur chapter condemns revoking of Article 370 of Indian constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sukkur Chapter vehemently condemned Indian government's decision to abolish Article 370 of its constitution is an attempt to change the status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sukkur Chapter vehemently condemned Indian government's decision to abolish Article 370 of its constitution is an attempt to change the status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the protesters in front of Press Club Sukkur on Tuesday, PTI President Sukkur Chapter, Mubeen Jatoi said that India had been committing human rights abuses in Kashmir for years while the international community remained silent, including those nations who claimed to be torch-bearers of justice.

In Khairpur, hundreds of students made a chain of human hands on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day on main campus of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU).

They expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the international community to cut off all kinds of ties with India to force it to end brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

In Shikarpur, protest demonstrations were held against the rising aggression of Indian forces in Kashmir and to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethrens.

Meanwhile, in Jaccababad, Ghotki, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts also observed Kashmir Solidarity Day.