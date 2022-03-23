UrduPoint.com

PTI Sukkur Offers Prayers For Progress, Prosperity Of Country

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 07:54 PM

People of Rohri district Sukkur celebrated Pakistan Day on 23 March with renewed pledge to reform the country into a welfare state on the pattern of the state of Madina as per Pakistan resolution adopted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sukkur here on Wednesday

Special prayers were held at mosques after Fajar prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country on the occasion of Pakistan Day in Rohri district Sukkur.

Management Secretary PTI for northern Sindh, Samreen Najeeb arranged a function where, Government officials, lawyers, women and local leaders of PTI and representatives of different NGOs participatedMs Samreen Najeeb highlighted the importance of Pakistan resolution that paved the way for creation of Pakistan as an independent state for Muslims of the subcontinent.

