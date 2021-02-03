PTI Sukkur to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in befitting manner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :PTI President Sukkur Region Mubeen Jatoi has said on Wednesday that the Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed in a significant manner.

Talking to a delegation of PTI Youth Wing Sukkur on by President Youth Wing, Abdul Aziz Abro at his residence here, Jatoi said that a public gathering of Kashmir Solidarity Day would be organised in Sukkur and rallies would be organised in every district of the Sukkur division for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

He appealed to the people to participate in the public gatherings of Kashmir Solidarity Day. He asked the people to come out in rallies with the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir. We will raise voice with our Kashmiris brethren against Indian barbarism, he added.