Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:50 PM

PTI summons applications from amongst party's activists aspirants of jumping into AJK General Elections

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 22 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu & Kashmir has summoned applications from amongst the party's activists who are aspirants of contesting the forthcoming Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections under the fold of the party.

The AJK Legislative Assembly elections are due to be held in mid of this year – since 5 years constitutional term of the incumbent lower-house of the parliament of the AJK State is going to be ended in July this year.

The PTI AJK Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud told APP on Monday that the applications would be received by the central secretariat of the party in Islamabad by February 28, this year.

He continued that the candidates – aspirant of contesting the AJK LA elections under the fold of the PTI AJK have been invited, through an advisory, to submit their applications into the central office of the PTI, located at Blue Area Islamabad by the above stipulated last date – along with a pay order for Rs. 75000/- (non-refundable).

Ershad said that the PTI Chief Organizer Saif Ullah Khan Niazi has formed 07-member parliamentary board to finalize the party's candidatures to jump into the elections arena for all the electoral Constituencies of the 54 seats house of the AJK Legislative Assembly.

"PTI's Central Sr. Vice President Arshad Dad-led parliamentary board of the party is comprising Ali Amin Gandapur – the Kashmir Affairs minister, Barrister Sultan Mahmood – the PTI AJK President and ex Prime Minister of AJK, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Raja Mansoor Khan, Abdul Qayyum Niazi and Ghulam Muhi-ud-din – the central leaders of the PTI AJK chapter, the Central Info. Secretary said.

Ershad said that the parliamentary board will review and applications and will issue the party tickets to the candidates after interview to contest the polls.

He said that the aspirant candidates have been advised to download application forms and other related required information from the party's website.

Ershad Mahmood said, while responding to a question that a large number of seasoned politicians and the highly educated youth from all AJK electoral constituencies in AJK as well as at 12 Pakistan-based Jammu and Kashmir refugees constituencies were seeking to contest the State Assembly elections. This, he observed, is the ample proof of the exceptional popularity of the party in the country besides Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir February July All From Refugee



