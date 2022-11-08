UrduPoint.com

PTI Supporters Block Roads In Protest, Causes Inconvenience For Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 07:23 PM

PTI supporters block roads in protest, causes inconvenience for citizens

The supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday blocked roads in the federal capital which disrupted traffic and forced schools to close

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday blocked roads in the Federal capital which disrupted traffic and forced schools to close.

The movement of traffic was disturbed in the federal capital due to closures of various points.

On the other hand, the police issued traffic alerts from time to time which guided the citizens about situation about the roads.

Diversion points were created at various roads due to protests and the policemen are deputed to guide road users.

The citizens including students and patients faced difficulties to reach their destinations and demanded strict action against those disturbing the peace of the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Road Traffic Guide From

Recent Stories

Food handlers fined on un-hygiene standards

Food handlers fined on un-hygiene standards

1 minute ago
 Shazia Marri participates in Global Forum for Wome ..

Shazia Marri participates in Global Forum for Women Leadership

1 minute ago
 NEPRA approves 8 paisa per unit hike in power tari ..

NEPRA approves 8 paisa per unit hike in power tariff for Sept

1 minute ago
 Pak-China relations based on mutual trust, gains: ..

Pak-China relations based on mutual trust, gains: Senator Mushahid

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Says Russia, India Have Good Prospects for ..

Lavrov Says Russia, India Have Good Prospects for Energy Cooperation, Hydrocarbo ..

18 minutes ago
 PESSI commissioner inaugurates PCR, dialysis machi ..

PESSI commissioner inaugurates PCR, dialysis machines, x-ray units

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.