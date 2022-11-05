PTI supporters clash with law enforcers at Faizabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) clashed with law enforcers at Faizabad Interchange on Saturday, who were performing their security duties there.

Protesters began pouring in at Faizabad Interchange and pelted stones at law enforcement agencies which prompted them to fire tear gas shells in response.

Protesters also burned tyres at Rawat in Islamabad and blocked the GT road which affected the flow of traffic towards Islamabad.

Owing the protest, Islamabad Police placed diversions for traffic moving from Murree Road Islamabad to Rawalpindi at Faizabad. Policemen remained present to guide citizens and ensured steps for the convenience of road users.