PTI suspends Hamid Khan’s membership, issues him show cause notice

(@fidahassanain)

Hamid Khan’s membership was suspended for his remarks against party’s policy. He objects to party’s decision of making his suspension public and says he will give befitting reply and will also make it public.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 02, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf suspended membership of known lawyer Hamid Khan and issued him show cause notice for defaming and maligning the party through his remarks against new inductions of turncoats in the party on electronic and print media here on Monday.

Hamid Khan, the constitutional expert, is one of the founding members of the ruling PTI. He is also said to be the member of the team which had written the PTI’s first constitution. In a tv show, Hamid Khan said that his party was playing into the hands of the “establishment”. He also criticized the PTI leadership for inducting turncoats in the party.

At this, the PTI suspended the membership of Hamid Khan and issued him show cause notice to explain his position about his recent remarks against the party. According to the show cause, Hamid Khan repeatedly , in the print and electronic media, spoken against and maligned/defamed the party without any justification, and on the basis of fake and false allegations which amount to mala fide. He was charged with having committed misconduct, violated party discipline and party constitution by making fake, false, frivolous and wrong statements. He was also charged that he brought the party’s internal matters in the media for ulterior motives and thus, acted against party interests. The workers and members of the party were hurt by his statements, said the show cause.

“ Your behaviour has badly damaged the cause of the party and attracted a bad image of the party, within the country and outside the country,” says the show cause notice, adding that: “Explain your position in writing within seven days as to why action should not be taken against you”.

After receiving show cause notice, Hamid Khan said that he would give a ‘befitting reply in writing’ after receiving notice from party.

PTI also restrained Hamid Khan from making any comment on print and electronic media about the charges leveled against him for his remarks against the party’s decisions and internal matters.

Talking to the reporters, Hamid Khan said he did not receive any formal notice from the party and just saw it on media. He refused to make any comment on the allegations leveled against him by the party leadership. He said he would give a “befitting reply in written” soon after receiving the notice. The lawyer, however, objected to the party’s decision for issuing the show cause notice to the media before formally sending it to him.

“The show cause as discussed by the media accuses me of sharing party’s internal matters publically on media and on the hand party itself publically suspended my membership,” said Hamid Khan. Now he also reserved the right of giving his written response to the media, he added.