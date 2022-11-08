UrduPoint.com

PTI Suspends Membership Of Buland Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PTI suspends membership of Buland Iqbal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday suspended the membership of Buland Iqbal Tarakai, the uncle of provincial education minister, Shahram Tarakai through a show cause notice issued by the party's provincial president here.

A show cause notice served on Buland Iqbal, by the PTI provincial president, Pervaiz Khattak said Tarakai had violated the party policy and was given two days' time to submit his reply in response to the show cause notice.

It is worth mentioning here that during an inauguration ceremony of a college, Buland Iqbal Tarakai and Shahram Tarakai had exchanged some harsh words and the former was barred from attending the function.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

29 minutes ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

1 hour ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

2 hours ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.