PTI suspends membership of Buland Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday suspended the membership of Buland Iqbal Tarakai, the uncle of provincial education minister, Shahram Tarakai through a show cause notice issued by the party's provincial president here.

A show cause notice served on Buland Iqbal, by the PTI provincial president, Pervaiz Khattak said Tarakai had violated the party policy and was given two days' time to submit his reply in response to the show cause notice.

It is worth mentioning here that during an inauguration ceremony of a college, Buland Iqbal Tarakai and Shahram Tarakai had exchanged some harsh words and the former was barred from attending the function.