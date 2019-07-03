PTI Swati richest, PML-N Rasheed, JI Haq poorest among Senators: Election Commission of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati is the richest and PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq are the poorest senators of Pakistan, according to details revealed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.Swati holds assets worth over Rs 1.85 billion while Senator Rasheed Rs2.3 million and Haq owns assets worth Rs3.1million respectively.

The ECP had released financial details of members of the Senate for the year 2018-19.According to details, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has assets worth Rs100 million, while Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandiwala holds assets worth over Rs260 million.

Leader of the House for the Senate Shibli Faraz owns assets more than Rs230 million while Law Minister Farogh Naseem owns assets over Rd480 million. Opposition leader in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq owns assets worth over Rs10 million.

Likewise, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Talha Mehmood owns assets over Rs330 million while PTI Senators, Faisal Javed, Dr Shehzad Waseem and Waleed Iqbal, own assets worth Rs18 million, Rs330 million and Rs130 million respectively.PPP Sherry Rehman and Rehman Malik own assets worth Rs520 million and Rs80 million, while Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has assets over Rs170 million and Farooq H Naek has assets valued at over Rs90 million.Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani holds assets valued Rs120 million while Mirza Muhammad Afridi owns assets worth over Rs410 million.Moreover, PML-N Senator Asif Kirmani and Mushahidullah Khan have assets worth over Rs40 million and Rs24 million respectively.Earlier on Tuesday, the electioneering body had released details of the assets of the members National Assembly.