UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Swati Richest, PML-N Rasheed, JI Haq Poorest Among Senators: Election Commission Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:23 PM

PTI Swati richest, PML-N Rasheed, JI Haq poorest among Senators: Election Commission of Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati is the richest and PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq are the poorest senators of Pakistan, according to details revealed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati is the richest and PML-N Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Sirajul Haq are the poorest senators of Pakistan, according to details revealed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.Swati holds assets worth over Rs 1.85 billion while Senator Rasheed Rs2.3 million and Haq owns assets worth Rs3.1million respectively.

The ECP had released financial details of members of the Senate for the year 2018-19.According to details, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has assets worth Rs100 million, while Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandiwala holds assets worth over Rs260 million.

Leader of the House for the Senate Shibli Faraz owns assets more than Rs230 million while Law Minister Farogh Naseem owns assets over Rd480 million. Opposition leader in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq owns assets worth over Rs10 million.

Likewise, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Talha Mehmood owns assets over Rs330 million while PTI Senators, Faisal Javed, Dr Shehzad Waseem and Waleed Iqbal, own assets worth Rs18 million, Rs330 million and Rs130 million respectively.PPP Sherry Rehman and Rehman Malik own assets worth Rs520 million and Rs80 million, while Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has assets over Rs170 million and Farooq H Naek has assets valued at over Rs90 million.Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani holds assets valued Rs120 million while Mirza Muhammad Afridi owns assets worth over Rs410 million.Moreover, PML-N Senator Asif Kirmani and Mushahidullah Khan have assets worth over Rs40 million and Rs24 million respectively.Earlier on Tuesday, the electioneering body had released details of the assets of the members National Assembly.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rehman Malik Sherry Rehman Election Commission Of Pakistan Law Minister Raza Rabbani Afridi Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

2nd France-DEWA Business Forum held in Dubai

40 minutes ago

OIC Expresses Concern over rising Hate Speech in S ..

45 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates Sir Syed Express train

1 minute ago

IGP orders registration of FIRs against motorbikes ..

1 minute ago

VIS revises IFS rating of Allianz EFU Health Insur ..

1 minute ago

Kyrgyz ex-leader's supporters demand parliament di ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.