UrduPoint.com

PTI Sweeps LG Elections In KP, Says Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 12:39 PM

PTI sweeps LG elections in KP, says Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan swept the local government elections with the vote of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan swept the local government elections with the vote of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a tweet, he said that stooges of external powers got the first result of public no confidence.

The media should run these results and tell that the people have wiped out the "gang of thieves" from their former strongholds, he said.

The minister tagged a copy of unofficial results of the KP local government elections which showed PTI winning 32 seats, independents 12, JUI-F 7, PML-N 4 and PPPonly 1.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Media From Government

Recent Stories

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

36 seconds ago
 US 'closely' following developments in Pakistan, b ..

US 'closely' following developments in Pakistan, but denies threat letter to Imr ..

37 seconds ago
 PTI clinches all three Tehsils Council seats in Ma ..

PTI clinches all three Tehsils Council seats in Malakand district

38 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 89212 cusecs of water

IRSA releases 89212 cusecs of water

40 seconds ago
 'Peas' and stability: War in Europe casts shadow o ..

'Peas' and stability: War in Europe casts shadow over Serbian polls

4 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban faces first united opposition in t ..

Hungary's Orban faces first united opposition in tight vote

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.