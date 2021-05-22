PTI symbol of federation today: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) represents the federation with representation in all parts of the country and no other political party can claim so today

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) represents the federation with representation in all parts of the country and no other political party can claim so today.

Talking to the media men after meeting PTI MNAs and MPAs at the residence of MPA Noman Langrial here on Saturday, he said PPP has diminished into a party of the interior Sindh while PML-N is a political party of central Punjab today, adding that only PTI fielded candidates in the by-polls held across the country recently while other political parties could not find a candidate everywhere.

Former federal minister Aamir Mehmood Kiani also accompanied Minister Information Fawad Chaudhry during the meeting and listened to the reservations of the disgruntled PTI MPAs and MNAs.

"It was only during the life and chairmanship of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed that PPP could claim to be a political party of the federation and not after her", Minister Information Fawad Chaudhry added.

He said the reservations of the PTI elected members have been addressed and it is a matter of the past now, adding that it is not a big issue if members of a political party within a nation of 220 million people develop some differences.

Minister Information said the opposition parties should stop rejoicing as their hopes of differences among the PTI members have dashed to the ground.

"I have personal brotherly relations with PTI MPA Noman Langrial besides other members and their point of view is valid," Fawad said, adding that Saeed Akbar Nawani is a seasoned politicians who has been elected consecutively to the Punjab Assembly since 1985, adding that the party should benefit from his political wisdom and expertise.

He said all the members have reposed their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran and they are proud of being part of PTI, adding, "These are the common grounds which bind us together while small differences may crop up sometimes and are resolved the way we have done today." "We have resolved all personal and collective issues amicably and decided to work for the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan", Minister Information said.

Vis--vis Jehangir Khan Tareen, he said the report of the committee headed by Senator Ali Zafar would determine the internal party line and as far as the court cases against Jehangir Khan Tareen are concerned, Tareen will not get any favors from the government or the courts.

"Neither Jehangir Khan Tareen expects any illegal leverage from Prime Minister Imran Khan nor Prime Minister Imran Khan has such tendency to give undue favors to party loyalists", he said regarding Jehangir Khan Tareen's pending court cases.

He said Amir Kiyani, Senator Saif ullah Niazi and he himself have been assigned the task by Prime Minister Imran Khan to point out the differences and we have done it successfully.

To a question, Fawad Chaudhry said there were loopholes in the political and administrative coordination with the party MPA and MNAs within the government set-up and it obstructed resolution of their problems in their respective constituencies, adding that a better coordination strategy has been reached as per instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To another query, he said no development funds are being issued to the PTI parliamentarians in the provinces and the center, adding that the MPAs and MNAs have equal right to the development in their respective Constituencies in all parts of the province without discrimination.

About corruption in Ring Road of the twin cities, the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the 100 kilometers were added in the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway to oblige the PML-N politicians during the Shehbaz Sharif era but no inquiry was held, adding that it is only under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan that people are being subjected to accountability irrespective of their party loyalties.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Nazir Chohan thanked Federal Minister Information Fawad Chaudhry and Amir Kiyani and former minister Aamir Mehmood Kiani, adding that the report of Senator Ali Zafar on the cases of Jahangir Khan Tareen should be made public.