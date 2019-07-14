PTI takes all measures to restore lost glory of country

Sialkot (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) Prime Minister's Special Assistant to Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is taking all measures to restore the lost glory of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, she said contrary to this, Sharif family has earned a bad name for the country by its involvement in money laundering and corruption at the international level.She said a story published in the British newspaper Daily Mail is an evidence of the corruption of Shairfs who not only looted the taxpayers' money but plundered even the aid by foreign donors meant for the relief of earthquake affectees.