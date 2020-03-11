UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Takes First Step For Honouring South Punjab Pledge: Zartaj Gul

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:08 PM

PTI takes first step for honouring South Punjab pledge: Zartaj Gul

Terming Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announcements of setting up South Punjab as election stunts in past, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that PTI took first step towards establishing the separate province for South Punjab masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Terming Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announcements of setting up South Punjab as election stunts in past, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that PTI took first step towards establishing the separate province for South Punjab masses.

"Within first fifteen months of government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), we have moved forward to fulfill our pledge with people of South Punjab of creating their province today by deciding deputation of Additional Chief Secretary and Additional IG for South," Zartaj Gul stated while talking to APP on Wednesday.

It was not an election stunt. We are towards fulfilling our promises with people including South Punjab, she said, adding that the initiative will help resolving the issues faced by the masses of the area.

The minister informed that they extended thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan for this step as people of South Punjab have welcomed his gesture.

She regretted that both PML-N and PPP had used this as a slogan for electioneering in the past despite having mandate.

PTI will materialize this promise into reality under the vision and guidance of the prime minister, Gul said and added that hence Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar halted to the same area that is why he was well aware of the problems being faced by masses of South Punjab.

It is the first step of the incumbent govt towards creating the province for which South Punjab people are highly obliged by PM Imran Khan, she maintained.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Same Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

11 minutes ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

23 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel r ..

26 minutes ago

OPPO Find X2 series awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMa ..

27 minutes ago

Etihad Airways announces move to Beijing’s Daxin ..

56 minutes ago

Ohoud Al Roumi chairs first meeting of National Co ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.