PTI takes first step for honouring South Punjab pledge: Zartaj Gul

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Terming Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announcements of setting up South Punjab as election stunts in past, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that PTI took first step towards establishing the separate province for South Punjab masses.

"Within first fifteen months of government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), we have moved forward to fulfill our pledge with people of South Punjab of creating their province today by deciding deputation of Additional Chief Secretary and Additional IG for South," Zartaj Gul stated while talking to APP on Wednesday.

It was not an election stunt. We are towards fulfilling our promises with people including South Punjab, she said, adding that the initiative will help resolving the issues faced by the masses of the area.

The minister informed that they extended thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan for this step as people of South Punjab have welcomed his gesture.

She regretted that both PML-N and PPP had used this as a slogan for electioneering in the past despite having mandate.

PTI will materialize this promise into reality under the vision and guidance of the prime minister, Gul said and added that hence Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar halted to the same area that is why he was well aware of the problems being faced by masses of South Punjab.

It is the first step of the incumbent govt towards creating the province for which South Punjab people are highly obliged by PM Imran Khan, she maintained.