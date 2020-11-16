PTI takes lead in GB elections with 10 seats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured 10 seats of Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly, leading other major political parties in the elections, held amid tight security and anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has secured 10 seats of Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly, leading other major political parties in the elections, held amid tight security and anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to the unofficial results of 23 Constituencies of GB received here, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) emerged as second most popular party, bagging three seats, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which won two seats only.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen�Pakistan (MWM) could only secure one seat after seat adjustment with the PTI in one constituency, whereas independent candidates emerged victorious in seven constituencies.

Jubilant supporters, soon after receiving results of the elections which conducted in a peaceful manner, came out at streets to celebrate victory of their respective candidates.

At least 15,900 officials of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) performed duties at 1,161 polling stations of 10 districts to ensure law and order during the voting process that started at 8:00 am and concluded at 5:00 pm.

Out of the total polling booths, 418 were declared highly sensitive and 311 sensitive.

The unofficial results of GBA-I showed that PPP's Amjad Hussain won the election whereas Independent candidate Sultan Raees and PTI's Johar Ali remained second and third respectively.

PTI's Fattaullah Khan stood victorious in GBA-2, Gilgit-II, where PPP's Jameel Ahmed and former GB Chief Minister Hafeez ur Rehman secured second and third positions respectively.

Election in GB-III has been postponed till November 22, following the death of contesting candidate.

In GB-IV, Nagar-I, PPP's Amjad Hussain defeated Islami Tehreek Pakistan Muhammad Ayub after a tough contest.

�Independent candidate Javed Ali Manwa�won the elections from GBA-5, Nagar-II, where MWM Rizwan Ali remained second.

�PTI's Ubaidullah Baig�grabbed victory in GBA-6, Hunza while Independent candidate Noor Muhammad remained second.

�PTI's Raja Muhammad Zakaria Khan took the lead in GBA-7, Skardu-I, leaving behind PPP's Syed Mehdi Shah who remained second in the race.

In a neck and neck contest, MWM's Muhammad Kazim defeated Syed Muhammad Ali Shah GBA-8, Skardu-II.

Independent candidate Wazir Muhammad Saleem won election in GBA-9, Skardu-III while PTI's Fida Muhammad Nishad grabbed second position in the contest.

Independent candidate Nasir Ali Khan grabbed victory in GBA-10, Skardu-IV and PTI's Wazir Hassan stood second.

PTI's Syed Majid Ali grabbed victory in GBA-11, Kharmang. Independent candidates Mohisn Rizvi and Iqbal Hassan remained second and third respectively.

PTI's Raja Azam Khan won the election from GBA-12, Shigar and defeated PPP's Imran Nadeem.

In GBA-13, PTI Khalid Khursheed Khan beat PPP Abdul Hameed Khan.

PTI's Shamsul Haq Lone�won the election in GBA-14 while PPP Muzaffar Ali Khan stood second.

In GBA-15, Independent candidate Shah Baig stood victorious. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Anwar won the election in GBA-16.

PTI's Haider Khan defeated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F)'s Rehmat Khaliq in GBA-17.

PTI's Gulbar Khan won after defeating Independent candiadate Kafait ur Rehman in GBA-18.

Independent candidate Nawaz Khan Naji grabbed victory in GBA-19, Ghizer -1 after beating PTI Zafar Muhammad.

PTI's Nazir Ahmed�secured victory in GBA-20, Ghizer II whereas PML-N candidate Ghulam Muhammad emerged victorious in GBA-21.

Independent candidates Mushtaq Hussain and Abdul Hameed stood victorious in GBA-22, Ghanche-I and GBA-23, Ghanche-II respectively.

PPP's Muhammad Ismail won the election in GBA-24, Ghanche-III, where PTI Shamas-u-Din remained second.