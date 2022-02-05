PTI takes out Kashmir Solidarity rally

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter here on Saturday took out a rally in support of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Led by PTI Karachi chapter's President Bilal Ghafar, the rally was taken out from Insaf House and was culminated at Mazar-e-Quaid after passing through various areas of the metropolitan which was also joined by large number of PTI workers and supporter and women.

PTI leaders including Khurrum Sher Zaman, Imran Shah and others also joined the rally.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in support of Kashmiri brothers and sisters' struggle and against the brutalities of India in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

The PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghafar said that they stood shoulder to shoulder with people of the IIOK. He paid tributes to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising voice for the Kashmiris at every level.