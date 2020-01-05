UrduPoint.com
PTI Takes Out Rally Dubbed 'caravan Of Solidarity, Defence Rally'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:50 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf took out a rally dubbed 'caravan of solidarity and defence rally' from Shiv temple of Hindu community here on Sunday.

The rally, led by PTI's Sindh chapter leader MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh, will pass through several districts before reaching Khokhrapar border in the afternoon where a public meeting will be held.

Thousands of people mainly from the Hindu community joined the rally with purpose is to express support for Pak army and solidarity with the oppressed Indian Muslims and to reflect harmony among majority Muslims and minority Hindus in Pakistan.

"The Hindu community's representatives will give message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the border that Pakistan has protected and given the rights to the minorities but the Indian government had unleashed brutality on the minorities especially Muslims," said Sheikh.

"The caravan will also send a message to India that all Pakistanis are united as one nation," he added.

He deplored the enactment of the Indian citizenship act which discriminated against the Muslim minority in India and the subsequent crackdown on the protesting Muslims in India.

He termed the act an attack on islam and Muslims living in the neighboring country.

The PTI leader said India had geared up for genocide of the Indian Muslims.

"The ugly face of India now stands fully exposed before the world," he underlined.

The PTI's leader said the religious minorities enjoyed all rights in Pakistan and that the Hindus felt more safe and secure in Pakistan in comparison to India.

He said the atrocities of the occupation army of India in the occupied Kashmir were unmatched in the world history.

He said whole Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with their brave armed forces.

Sheikh said that after a long political struggle, Pakistan had got a real leader in the shape of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He informed that the caravan would pass through Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts before reaching Khokhrapar.

Jai Parkash Ukrani said the secular India had been reduced to a fascist state ruled by Modi.

He said by opening the Kartarpur border for the Sikh community Pakistan sent a message of peace and harmony across the border.

Ukrani asked the United Nations to take notice of India's human rights violations.

Sindh Pakistan India Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Army United Nations Minority Narendra Modi Temple Tando Allahyar Border Citizenship Sunday Muslim All From Government

