PTI Takes Out Rally To Celebrate Independence Day In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir led a rally on Monday from Quetta Airport Road to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir led a rally on Monday from Quetta Airport Road to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The participants of the rally reached at Manan Chowk after marching different routs including Airport Road, Samnguli Road, Zarghun Road, Inscombe Road and carried Pakistani flags and placards.

PTI's Provincial leader Hamza Khan Nasir, addressed the participants of the rally and said that freedom is a blessing and we should appreciate it, its protection and development is now our responsibility.

In order to assume the position, we have to forget all our sub-group and differences and rise above all kinds of prejudices and work in the form of a united nation, he said He said that at present the country is facing internal and external challenges and the monster of terrorism saying that anti-national forces wanted to weaken and destabilize Pakistan by spreading unrest.

He said that if even now we could not play our role in the development of our country by learning lessons from the past, the future generations would never forgive us.

Hamza Khan said that Independence Day is a day of renewal of pledge, this day reminds us of the sacrifices of our elders who gave us a free and independent country saying that they should be valued and everyone should play their role for the security, independence and development of Pakistan.

Terrorist elements are targeting innocent civilians and security forces personnel to please their foreign masters, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan