PTI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Friday took out a rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Friday took out a rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day here.

The rally commenced from Insaf House which passed through different routes and culminated at Jinnah Ground.

A large number of the PTI leaders and citizens participated in the rally.