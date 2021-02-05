UrduPoint.com
PTI Takes Out Rally To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 08:33 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Friday took out a rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter on Friday took out a rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day here.

The rally commenced from Insaf House which passed through different routes and culminated at Jinnah Ground.

A large number of the PTI leaders and citizens participated in the rally.

