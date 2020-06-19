PTI takes steps to ensure delivery of maximum relief: Jatoi

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :General Secretary, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), northern Sindh, Mubeen Jatoi Friday said that the PTI government was taking concrete steps to ensure the delivery of maximum relief to the masses at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation at his residence here.

Jatoi said that all policies were being devised with special consideration given to the public interest adding that the party manifesto was practically implemented across the country.

He hoped the people in Sindh would reelect his party considering its performance in the next election.