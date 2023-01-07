PTI takes U-turns on votes of confidence for Punjab CM

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the PTI lawmakers have not been given any instructions in this regards as deliberations are still underway.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken U-turn on the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly.

The latest reports say that PTI parliamentary leaders Usman Buzdar did not issue any instructions to the MPAs to help Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi in the provincial assembly on Jan 9.

PTI Chief Imran Khan had said earlier that Punjab CM should get a vote of confidence in the assembly before Jan 9, otherwise the PTI would quit the assembly.

According to the sources, PTI’s legal team had suggested the chief to initiate the process in compliance of the Lahore High Court’s ruling otherwise, it would give constitutional weight to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s orders.

Earlier, the court had, ordered the CM to get a vote of confidence before dissolving the Punjab Assembly after Mr Elahi moved the LHC against the governor’s notification removing him as the CM. The court had adjourned the hearing till Jan 11.

The sources said that the PTI had been deliberating on the subject matter.