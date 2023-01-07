UrduPoint.com

PTI Takes U-turns On Votes Of Confidence For Punjab CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2023 | 06:27 PM

PTI takes U-turns on votes of confidence for Punjab CM

The sources say that the PTI lawmakers have not been given any instructions in this regards as deliberations are still underway.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken U-turn on the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly.

The latest reports say that PTI parliamentary leaders Usman Buzdar did not issue any instructions to the MPAs to help Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi in the provincial assembly on Jan 9.

PTI Chief Imran Khan had said earlier that Punjab CM should get a vote of confidence in the assembly before Jan 9, otherwise the PTI would quit the assembly.

According to the sources, PTI’s legal team had suggested the chief to initiate the process in compliance of the Lahore High Court’s ruling otherwise, it would give constitutional weight to Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s orders.

Earlier, the court had, ordered the CM to get a vote of confidence before dissolving the Punjab Assembly after Mr Elahi moved the LHC against the governor’s notification removing him as the CM. The court had adjourned the hearing till Jan 11.

The sources said that the PTI had been deliberating on the subject matter.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Governor Punjab Vote Provincial Assembly Weight Court Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Court hands down 5-year imprisonment to accused in ..

Court hands down 5-year imprisonment to accused in child abuse case

8 minutes ago
 Friendly cricket match played between PHA, DC team ..

Friendly cricket match played between PHA, DC teams

9 minutes ago
 Church Must Keep Russians, Ukrainians From Becomin ..

Church Must Keep Russians, Ukrainians From Becoming Enemies - Patriarch Kirill

9 minutes ago
 KP Governor felicitates China on Chinese New Year

KP Governor felicitates China on Chinese New Year

9 minutes ago
 Woman drug pusher arrested in Lahore

Woman drug pusher arrested in Lahore

9 minutes ago
 Play "Saadhay 14 August" kicks off one month shows ..

Play "Saadhay 14 August" kicks off one month shows at PNCA

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.