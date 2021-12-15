PTI taking initiatives to empower women, ensure rights provision: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking multiple initiatives to empower women folk and ensure their due rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking multiple initiatives to empower women folk and ensure their due rights.

Addressing as chief guest at the 16th convocation of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here, he said the government had made important legislation regarding inheritance which would ensure provision of rights to women.

He said the government would continue its efforts to strengthen the women as the progress and development of the country was linked with the education.

Shahbaz Gill said that it was of utmost importance to learn from the teachings of islam and way of life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhamamd (Peace Be Upon Him). He said the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to establish Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority which would solely work to highlight the way of life of holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for the common man.

He said that world known Muslim scholars would be the part of the authority, whereas, its centers would also be set up at the Government College University and LCWU to educate the young generations about the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that issues of domestic violence were everywhere even in developed countries like United States of America, United Kingdom and Europe etc, however the same were projected in Pakistan more. He said it also depended on cultural values and norms as the ratio of domestic violence was high in USA compared to the UK and Europe.

He said the Muslims had a glorious history of its rule and a strong link with the education as various educational institutions were established by them in Morocco, Egypt, Syria, Spain and other areas regions in year 859, 970 and 1100.

He criticized the governance of the past government which only focused on the development of the Lahore city only and used huge funds in the city while ignoring genuine requirements of other districts.

He said the present government was implementing agenda of composite development throughout the province and equal development works were being carried out in every district as people of other areas also have equal rights to development.

The PTI government was striving to undo the devastation and damages caused by the previous regime, for bringing about the real change in the country, he added.

He also announced to give employment opportunities to degree holders of the LCWU in central business district initiative of the government which was going to develop a new model city close to nature. High rise buildings would be constructed at the project, he said adding that water of river Ravi would be first filtered and then would be utilized besides constructing dams there.

Commenting on PTI government's universal health insurance programme, Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that it would prove to be a game changer initiative for the people as it would provide them access to modern healthcare treatment facilities.

He said that in order to bring investors in this sector, the government would provide facilities for acquiring land for the purpose of constructing hospitals, whereas, zero duty was being offered on import of medical equipments.

He said there was a dire need to aware the new generation from teachings of Islam and lifestyle of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He congratulated the passing out graduates and said the students would have more opportunities to go abroad for more education and other career opportunities but they should keep alive trueaffiliation with the home country Pakistan.

Earlier, Shahbaz Gill gave away medals and certificates to position holder students of the university.