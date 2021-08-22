PTI taking steps to fulfill its promises: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar has said that government is taking much needed various steps for the welfare of people as the promises made to the people will be fulfilled at all cost.

Talking to APP, he said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is introducing long-term policies to resolve the problems being faced by the people.

He said that the government is addressing the issues of the people and facilitating them timely. He said PTI during its five year tenure will take all necessary steps for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a popular leader among the people and the prudent policies of the incumbent government were bearing fruits .

