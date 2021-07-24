UrduPoint.com
PTI Taking Steps To Provide Relief To People: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

PTI taking steps to provide relief to people: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is providing relief to people through public service, merit and transparency.

Talking to party workers and local leaders during his visit to Renala Khurd on Saturday, he said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for development and prosperity of the country should be strengthened, adding that party workers should work collectively to raise living standard of the masses besides resolving their problems.

He said the PTI government was using all its resources to complete the public welfare projects,adding that for the first time, the Punjab government had allocated a huge developmentbudget to provide facilities to people.

More Stories From Pakistan

