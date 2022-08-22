PTI targets education sector for political gain in Punjab: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday said that education was above politics but the PTI backed government in Punjab does not believe in this philosophy.

In a tweet, he said that the youth of Punjab and Sheikhupura had been deprived of technical skills education from the newly established sub-campus of National Skills University.

The said laboratory was inactive and the National Skills University has built its entire system inside it, he added.

Education Minister said that the students and public had started coming here in large numbers.

"The youth should now recognize the anti-education fascist local and provincial leadership of PTI," he added.

He stressed that the skill education was the need of the hour.

The sub-campus of National Skills University had started education for a 6-month certificate in five fields with the support of New-tech, for which 200 students were selected out of 2,000 applicants.

"PTI's anti-education agenda has now prevented the youth from getting skilled education," he said.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that "Imran Khan's claim to be the leader of the youth has been destroyed by the anti-education 'fascist' initiative of the Punjab government."PTI and its allies acted with hypocrisy and lies, he lamented.