PTI Targets National Institutions, Damages Public Property On May 9: Khurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that workers and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had created a law and order situation on May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that workers and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had created a law and order situation on May 9.

The PTI had targeted the national institutions and damaged public property during a protest demonstration, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The punishment should be awarded to PTI workers and leaders for violating law and order in Pakistan, he added.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan has promoted the politics of agitation during the period of last four years, he regretted.

Commenting on the rift among the coalition partners, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working with the support of allied parties.

There is no rift among the coalition groups, he stated. The PML-N, he said despite political differences is running the affairs of the government in a befitting manner.

Under the democratic system, he said difference of opinion is the beauty of politics and a routine matter.

