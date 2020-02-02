UrduPoint.com
PTI Team United Under PM Imran's Leadership: CM Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 03:00 PM

PTI team united under PM Imran's leadership: CM Buzdar

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is united under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.According to media reports, the minister said that positive outcome is being recorded on the policy of zero tolerance against corrupt elements.

The government of PTI has saved the national resources by promoting transparency, he added.CM Buzdar further told that all the policies of federation is in the national interest.

