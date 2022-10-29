PTI terminates basic membership of Vawda for defying Party policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has terminated the basic membership of Faisal Vawda for defying party policy.

"This is in reference to the show cause notice to you (Vawda) dated October 26, 2022, for defying party policy.

You have not responded to the notice within the stipulated timeline. Therefore, your membership from the Party stands terminated," said a letter issued by PTI Central Secretariat here on Saturday.