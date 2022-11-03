UrduPoint.com

PTI Terms Assassination Attempt On Imran Khan As Attack On Pakistan

Published November 03, 2022 | 06:06 PM

The firing incident has ignited the PTI's protests in different parts of the country.

WAZIRABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has termed assassination attempt on its chairman Imran Khan as an attack on Pakistan.

Addressing the charged supporters, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary has said that the attack on Imran Khan is an attack on Pakistan.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi has asked the workers and supporters of PTI to reach Allama Iqbal park in Rawalpindi.

The incident has ignited the protests of the PTI after Imran Khan came under attack.

The latest reports say that Imran Khan has survived assassination attempt after he was hit on his legs.

The security officials have immediately shifted Imran Khan to the hospital.

The PTI workers and supporters are angry over the incident and they have turned aggressive against the security failure. The different parts of the country are witnessing protests against attack on Imran Khan.

