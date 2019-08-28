(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee has characterized opinion of extremist Bhartiya Jannata Party of India as "completely delusional & dangerously misleading" and called upon the ignorant fascists of India to stop rejoicing over the "historical blunder" they have committed by altering the status of disputed Jammu & Kashmir State unilaterally.

In a statement issued by Party's Central Media Department Chief Organiser PTI on Wednesday, said "Modi administration has committed a historic blunder by scrapping article 370 of the the Indian constitution unilaterally and effectively demolished the lone link of accession; which has never been acknowledged by an overwhelming majority of Kashmiris and Pakistan and has earned India the status of "an occupant state".

A number of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India including 1972 Simla Accord, he said do not allow the State of India and her agencies; executive & legislative to alter the status of Kashmir which is a matter of dispute between both the neighbouring states.

"The move to tamper with the status of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir does not only undermine the United Nations & it's Charter but causes an irreparable loss to the effectiveness of international law including principle of peaceful coexistence" he said adding that the festivity being observed among the ranks & files of ruling BJP and it's mother RSS speaks volumes about the intensive lack of seriousness towards bilateral as well as global obligations on part of the Indian state and her organs.

"Jammu & Kashmir is an unfinished agenda item of the partition plan of the Sub-continent and has to be concluded according to the whims & wishes of Kashmiri people and in the light of Simla Accord between Pakistan & India & UNSC resolutions on Kashmir", he underlined.

He further stated that the meeting of UNSC, held recently on August 16 has nullified India's traditional claim about the dispute being an internal affair of Indian State and has reinforced it as a global dispute to be resolved in the light of UNSC resolutions.

"India's ruling party celebrates an unlawful occupation of J&K and unleashes thoroughly condemnable regime of oppression, tyranny & massive human rights violations against the 9 million Kashmiris fighting for their globally acknowledged & promised right to self determination.

The Modi-led fascist regime of RSS-BJP conspire to undertake Hitler-like persecution of Kashmiries, plans for mass killings & genocide of Kashmiri Muslims and seeks to change the demography of IOK to materialize her dream of occupying the territory & resources of people of J&K illegally.

IOK J&K has been turned into an open prison with complete communication blackout and an on-going siege of over three weeks where all basic human rights are being breached without an iota of shame or accountability", he maintained.

He further stated that to divert attention of the world from massive HR violations in IOJ&K, the cunning Nazi regime of RSS-BJP conspires to lodge a false flag operation for which preparations of ground through false & fabricated propaganda has already been initiated. He pointed out that the Indian government doesn't only deprive neutral observers including media an entry to the occupied territory but has stopped the Congress President Mr. Rahul Gandhi from entering Kashmir through police & LEAs.

India, by conspiring to seek permanent occupation of IOJ&K through an alteration of constitutional provisions unilaterally pulls off the veil of pluralism & democracy from the face of India, testifies to the significance of Quaid's "Two Nation Theory" and promotes an incredible sense of insecurity among different religious as well as ethnic minorities living there as citizens resultantly fueling passionate re-emergence of separatists movements in a number of states including Punjab, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam, Tripura, Chateesgarh & Manipur to finally disintegrate an oppressive regime deelply rooted into the ideology of Hindu Supramacy & Hindutva", he concluded by adding that India could no longer hold brave Kashmiris from achieving their just right to freedom through sticks & bullets and PTI along with the government of Pakistan stand with Kashmiri brethren to finally prove Modi's move " A Historic Blunder" and to complete the unfinished agenda of partition by integrating IOJ&K into Pakistan, In Sha Allah.