PTI terms PDM show in Gujranwala as flop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Friday termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) show against the government in Gujranwala as flop that was evident from the lackluster enthusiasm and sentiments of people.

The flop show clearly indicated that the nation rejected the nexus of opposition parties that had gathered for their vested interests.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz said the government would not give relief or National Reconciliation Ordinance to corrupt leaders involved in plundering national wealth.

He said the participants of PDM only called a public meeting to frustrate the democratically elected government but they would not be succeeded.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said after the failed power show the opposition should learn the lesson and choose the right path.

He said Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had no public support, adding that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman was inciting and using students of seminaries as a shield to achieve his political goals, but he would be failed in do so.

Senator, Faisal Javed said the opposition's drive posed no threat to the government and it had launched an anti-government campaign to hide its corruption.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said the opposition parties had failed to gather people for its power show and managed around 15, 000 people for the purpose.

He said the drone footage of the 11 party Gujranwala 'Jalsa' (public gathering) had clearly showed a thin crowd with vast empty spaces in the ground.

The crowd was also non-responsive.

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi said the opposition has totally failed to make an impressive power show that reflected the very fact that top corrupt political lot has no attraction for public at large.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said the opposition has its democratic right to contact the masses but the facts of corruptions and the verdicts of the courts against the opposition leadership in this regard could not be falsified through politics of agitation.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said the opposition parties were trying to halt accountability process against their bosses and it did not want development and stability in the country.

The measures had already been taken to stop the money laundering from because of which the opposition was holding protest demonstration and rallies.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said the government has nothing to do with the 'number of people' attending the PDM's gathering as it was opposition's issue of existence, saying it was holding such gatherings in desperate bid to keep their presence among people.

Provincial Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir Humayoun said the opposition parties could not escape from accountability by staging public gatherings.

