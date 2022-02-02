PTI terms Sindh government responsible for non payment of HDA employees salaries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi on Wednesday said that due to corruption of Director General, Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and other officers, the employees of the institution were deprived of their monthly salaries.

In a statement, the PTI leader said that HDA and WASA employees were not being paid their salaries for the last one year due to loot and plunder of the high officials of these organizations.

He said that despite the resources available to HDA and WASA, on the one hand, salaries were not being paid to the employees and on the other hand, contaminated and unhealthy water was being supplied to the citizens.

He said that corruption of the provincial government and postings of corrupt officials had tarnished the image of the government institutions.

He said that instead of providing relief to the poor people, the provincial government was increasing the prices of consumer goods and the officers while sitting in closed rooms were singing the song of "everything is fine".

He appealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan and senior officials to ensure prompt payment of salaries to HDA and WASA employees.