PTI Terms Sindh Public Service Commission As PPP Service Commission

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

PTI terms Sindh Public Service Commission as PPP Service Commission

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Thursday said that the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has been converted into PPP Service Commission.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and MPA Arslan Taj holding a press conference at Sindh Assembly alleged that the new recruitment through the SPSC were not made on the basis of merit.

They demanded a forensic report of the recruitment and alleged that the PPP had ignored the citizens of Karachi in them.

They said that around 60 appointments in the Sindh Revenue board (SRB) had also been done while ignoring transparency in the process.

