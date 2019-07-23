Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday termed US President's offer of mediation over Kashmir conflict a huge diplomatic success of Prime Minister Imran Khan

According to a press release issued by party's Central Media Department, Central Information Secretary PTI Ahmed Jawad, giving his take on PM Imran Khan's visit to US, has stated that the world is ready to believe and respect what Imran Khan says.

"I will call it first victory of gaining global credibility, which has come from low credibility of Pakistan in the past", he added.

Moreover in his remarks over discussion regarding Kashmir issue during the press conference, Ahmed Jawad said that never a President of USA and Prime Minister of Pakistan had such long discussion on the issue of Kashmir in an open press conference.

He went on to add that biggest achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan in US trip, is officially acceptance of Kashmir issue and even offering mediation by USA. The PTI leader said US President's remarks; "Such beautiful valley of Kashmir cannot be allowed to be littered with bombs", is a huge diplomatic success of Pakistan.

Ahmed Jawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's 15 years old stance for peaceful resolution of Afghanistan was finally duly endorsed by US and they considered Pakistan's role most vital in the world regarding to Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added, could convey a very strong message in front of whole world at Oval Office that in a way, war against terror by US and Pakistan finally accepted the stance of Imran Khan which lies in peaceful resolution by involving Taliban.

Referring to US President's comments over press freedom, Ahmed Jawad said that Donald Trump did not accept any observations regarding restrictions of media in Pakistan and called his own media even worse.

Furthermore, he said that US President almost endorsed every view of the prime minister and supported his campaign against corruption.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is emerging as one of the most respected and favorite leader in the world in the history of Pakistan.