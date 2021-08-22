PTI three years' performance; govt. receives befitting response: Jamali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President, Fehmeeda Kausar Jamali on Sunday said that the Federal government's three years journey from 2018 to 2021 proved to be very productive for the people.

She said that the government also received a befitting response to the opposition parties in terms of numerous achievements.

Paying tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the completion of three years of PTI federal government, she said the government had faced difficult challenges soon after assuming power in 2018, said a press release issued here.

She said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced a global initiative like the Ehsaas Programme for the poor segment and working class of the country.

PTI office bearer further said it was the first time in the history of the country that the government was taking ownership of the poor and needy by operating shelter homes and food centres in most parts of the country.

She that the government also implemented the provision of health cards in every province for free treatment.

Emerging as a brave leader of the Muslim Ummah, the Prime Minister Imran Khan also presented the stance of Muslim Ummah against Islamphobia in an effective way before the world.

Jamali said that the enemies of the country are all alone today due to the best foreign policy.

Highlighting a number of achievements made by the PTI government in different sectors during the last three years, she said the country was on the path of development and prosperity due to prudent policies and wise decisions of the prime minister.

"People were bearing fruits of relentless efforts made by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team for welfare and betterment of the society," she added.

As regards to achievements made on the economic front, she said economic growth was recorded at four percent in the last fiscal year, now our target to cross 5% in June 2022.

"Though PTI government inherited a country which was on the brink of economic default", she said, adding now the country's exports stood at 25.3 billion dollars. The minister said large scale manufacturing increased by 14.3 per cent, which eventually led to overall economic growth.

Foreign exchange reserves, exports and remittances were at the highest level of the last three years. She said remittances exceeded 29.4 billion dollars, while foreign exchange reserves, which rose to 7 billion Dollars in 2018-19, now crossed the 17 billion dollars mark.

Fehmeeda Jamali said foreign exchange inflows from the overseas Pakistanis through the Roshan Digital account had crossed the 2 billion dollars mark in a short span of 11 months. It reflected the confidence posed by Pakistani expatriates in the PTI government.

Commenting on the socio-economic development of youth and poverty alleviation, she said soft loans amounting to over Rs15 billion was disbursed among 13,000 budding entrepreneurs under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme, while Kamyab Pakistan was also launched to pull over six million families out of poverty. She also said soon the masses will witness major correction in the exchange rate too, because now our fundamentals are on a strong side.

She urged overseas Pakistanis to utilise more roshan digital accounts as it is a great facility to serve your country economically.