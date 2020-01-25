PTI ticket holders from Punjab called on Chief Minister

UrduPoint.com
Sat 25th January 2020 | 10:08 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket holders from Punjab for National and Provincial Assemblies called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday

During the meeting matters regarding strengthening of party, solution of problems of their Constituencies and increasing the liaison with the people came under discussion.

Chief Minister announced the development work in the constituencies of ticket holders. He said that development work in the constituencies would be carried out with the consultation of ticket holders.

Usman Buzdar said that measures would be taken together to move ahead in the journey of public service.

Senior Leader PTI Jehangir Tareen said that ticket holders were asset of the party as winning or losing was part of the game.

He said that strengthening the hands of the ticket holders was actually strengthening the party as they had taken thousands of votes.

He said that process of consultation with ticket holder would remain continue in future.

Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat said that government was struggling for solving the problems of constituencies of ticket holders. He said that ticket holders would be taken into confidence over development work of their constituencies. He said that under the leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar, no stone would be left unturned for solving problems of the masses.

Ticket holders also gave suggestions regarding the solution of problems of their respective constituencies.

Federal Minister Sahabzada Muhammad Mahboob Sultan, MPAs Shehbaz Ahmed, Musarat Jamshaid Cheema and Secretary Good Governance Committee Ejaz Minhaas were also present.

