PTI Tickets Being Sold, Alleges Raja Riaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan on Thursday levelled an allegation that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) tickets for the provincial assembly elections were being sold

Speaking in the National Assembly, he claimed that he knew the candidates, who had purchased the PTI tickets.

Raja Riaz said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was getting treatment from the courts and on the contrary, others were not granted such relief.

He said he opposed the submission of the record of House's proceedings to the apex court. He was committed to the Parliament's sovereignty, he added.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada emphasized that the courts should "fulfill their responsibility to dispense speedy justice" to the masses. He also urged the speaker begin the House's proceedings on time Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan reminded the House that as per the Constitution, the PAC was empowered to conduct audits of other institutions. He revealed that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had been summoned to provide details on the dam funds.

Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir supported Raja Riaz's accusations, stating that the House's proceedings record could not be shared with any other institution. He also recalled the important role played by all political parties in restoring the judiciary during the Musharraf era.

Federal Minister Javed Latif said since the signing of the Charter of Democracy by the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), non-democratic elements had been targeting politicians.

He alleged that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was again being facilitated to attain power. He urged the speaker to seek details of plots allotted to former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and others.

He emphasized the need to take concrete steps for preventing "the contempt of Parliament" Had the Parliament taken a firm stand in 2017 to foil the conspiracy targeting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the situation would have been different today, he added.

