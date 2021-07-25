PTI to achieve a landslide majority in AJK polls: Asad Umer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer Sunday said election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would be historical and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win with thumping majority.

Talking to a private news channel he said PTI would emerge as largest party after winning election as Imran Khan was favorite and strong voice of Kashmir.

He said, people of Kashmir knew that the Prime Minister was fighting against the corruption which was menace for a healthy society.

He said free fair election would lead to PTI victory as people of Kashmir wanted change, adding massive support of people would also bring change in the region.

Asad Umer said opposition parties joined hands to save their corruption as they did in past and pre poll rigging was baseless allegations, he added.