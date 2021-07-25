UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Achieve A Landslide Majority In AJK Polls: Asad Umer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

PTI to achieve a landslide majority in AJK polls: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer Sunday said election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would be historical and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win with thumping majority.

Talking to a private news channel he said PTI would emerge as largest party after winning election as Imran Khan was favorite and strong voice of Kashmir.

He said, people of Kashmir knew that the Prime Minister was fighting against the corruption which was menace for a healthy society.

He said free fair election would lead to PTI victory as people of Kashmir wanted change, adding massive support of people would also bring change in the region.

Asad Umer said opposition parties joined hands to save their corruption as they did in past and pre poll rigging was baseless allegations, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lead Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

51 minutes ago

Russia reports 24,072 new COVID-19 cases, 779 rela ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,528 new COVID-19 cases, 1,491 reco ..

1 hour ago

Five new sites in Arab, Europe regions inscribed o ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber, South Korea explore fostering eco ..

2 hours ago

SEHA introduces specialised Saturday clinics acros ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.