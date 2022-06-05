PTI to actively participate in upcoming by polls in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Sunday chaired a meeting of party's core committee here at Bani Gala.

Talking to media after the meeting, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that PTI lawmakers had submitted their resignations and they will not appear before the National Assembly (NA) Speaker for confirmation.

He announced that PTI will actively participate in by-polls on 20 vacant seats in Punjab.

He said that PTI core committee decided to organise a protest demonstration against the torture of women during PTI long march on May 25.

Qureshi said "some Constituencies are divided in the new delimitations made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and PTI will challenge ECP's steps."He said during the core committee meeting, current political situation was reviewed while the committee also decided not to appear before the NA speaker to confirm the resignations while to participate fully in the Punjab by-elections.