UrduPoint.com

PTI To Address Deprived People Of Interior Sindh After Winning Next Elections: Khusro Bakhtiar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 07:30 PM

PTI to address deprived people of interior Sindh after winning next elections: Khusro Bakhtiar

Mailsi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar here on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) would address deprivations of the people of interior Sindh by winning next elections.

He was addressing a big public gathering in Mailsi, which was also addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Federal Minister observed that PTI was the only political party in the country which promised to protect rights of the people of South Punjab in its election manifesto. Khusro Bakhtiar remarked that PTI government was taking different steps for uplift of south Punjab. Separate fund amounting Rs 200 billion have been kept for south Punjab. In past, the region was kept deprived of its proper share, he recalled. Now, the funds are being spent across the region, he informed.

The PTI government also established two civil secretariats to ensure people access to secretaries of different departments. Now, the people have easy access to get their problems resolved locally, Bukhtiar maintained.

About the job opportunities, he maintained that the Punjab cabinet also earmarked 33 percent jobs quota for south Punjab. The initiative would surely help facilitate local youth in getting jobs, he expressed.

He said the PTI government is actively pursuing its real objective of south Punjab province. PM Imran Khan would make important announcement in this regard. Similarly, the Punjab government assured that work on Vehari-Multan road would commence soon, hoped Khusro Bakhtiar.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Job Mailsi Sunday Government Cabinet Share Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

11 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

20 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

20 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

20 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>