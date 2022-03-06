PTI to address deprived people of interior Sindh after winning next elections: Khusro Bakhtiar

Mailsi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar here on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) would address deprivations of the people of interior Sindh by winning next elections.

He was addressing a big public gathering in Mailsi, which was also addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Federal Minister observed that PTI was the only political party in the country which promised to protect rights of the people of South Punjab in its election manifesto. Khusro Bakhtiar remarked that PTI government was taking different steps for uplift of south Punjab. Separate fund amounting Rs 200 billion have been kept for south Punjab. In past, the region was kept deprived of its proper share, he recalled. Now, the funds are being spent across the region, he informed.

The PTI government also established two civil secretariats to ensure people access to secretaries of different departments. Now, the people have easy access to get their problems resolved locally, Bukhtiar maintained.

About the job opportunities, he maintained that the Punjab cabinet also earmarked 33 percent jobs quota for south Punjab. The initiative would surely help facilitate local youth in getting jobs, he expressed.

He said the PTI government is actively pursuing its real objective of south Punjab province. PM Imran Khan would make important announcement in this regard. Similarly, the Punjab government assured that work on Vehari-Multan road would commence soon, hoped Khusro Bakhtiar.