UrduPoint.com

PTI To Address Public Grievances Through Local System In Sindh: Haleem Adil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:30 AM

PTI to address public grievances through local system in Sindh: Haleem Adil

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday said that the government was committed to transferring power to the public through local government in Sindh to facilitate masses at max level.

The opposition party in Sindh Assembly will visit every tehsil of the province for restoration of local government power as the center was using all public resources for their personal interest, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Haleem Adil said that it was time to get rid of this corrupt system, as the Sindh government was reluctant to transfer power at the local level, just to tackle the public through one window operation.

He criticized the Sindh government for legislating through undemocratic ways and they do not let opposition speak in assembly for criticism, despite having PTI 40 percent mandate in assembly.

He said the Sindh government was running the province under Chief Minister's dictatorship as they were well aware of corruption tools except to solve people's actual problems.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Visit Dictator All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

800 more cops deputed at police stations of Islama ..

800 more cops deputed at police stations of Islamabad

8 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Paperless govt a key milestone in journ ..

UAE Press: Paperless govt a key milestone in journey towards sustainable world

31 minutes ago
 Abraham Accords Peace Agreement establishes &#039; ..

Abraham Accords Peace Agreement establishes &#039;deep and solid&#039; structure ..

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister arrives in UAE

Israeli Prime Minister arrives in UAE

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.