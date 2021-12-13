PTI to address public grievances through local system in Sindh: Haleem Adil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday said that the government was committed to transferring power to the public through local government in Sindh to facilitate masses at max level.

The opposition party in Sindh Assembly will visit every tehsil of the province for restoration of local government power as the center was using all public resources for their personal interest, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Haleem Adil said that it was time to get rid of this corrupt system, as the Sindh government was reluctant to transfer power at the local level, just to tackle the public through one window operation.

He criticized the Sindh government for legislating through undemocratic ways and they do not let opposition speak in assembly for criticism, despite having PTI 40 percent mandate in assembly.

He said the Sindh government was running the province under Chief Minister's dictatorship as they were well aware of corruption tools except to solve people's actual problems.