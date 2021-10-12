UrduPoint.com

PTI To Again Form Federal, Provincial Govts On Basis Of Performance: Jhagra

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

PTI to again form federal, provincial Govts on basis of performance: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Timur Saleem Khan Jhagra Tuesday said PTI would again be given mandate by the people in the next general elections on the basis of its performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Timur Saleem Khan Jhagra Tuesday said PTI would again be given mandate by the people in the next general elections on the basis of its performance.

He said that PTI would again form governments in center as well as in the provinces, adding that the government's entire focus is on providing relief to the people.

Addressing a large public gathering here, the provincial minister said that Peshawar has world-class healthcare facilities which are also benefiting patients from Afghanistan.

The establishment of a state-of-the-art cardiology hospital like the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology is a gift to the people of the province, he said adding due to Health Facility Card the people of KP can get treatment in top hospitals across the country.

Referring to other development projects in the provincial capital, he said that two world class cricket stadiums are under construction here and soon Pakistan Super League matches will be played in these grounds.

The provincial minister said that a plan to build a grand sports complex in the provincial capital was also under consideration where players from all over the country would come for training in various sports.

Jhagra said the government was taking steps to address power-related issues across the province, adding that the Prime Minister has approved a Rs 20 billion power project.

He said that the jurisdiction of WSSP, the agency responsible for sanitation and water supply in Peshawar, has been extended from urban union councils to rural areas and soon WSSP would clean up the entire city of Peshawar.

On the occasion, MNA Arbab Sher Ali said that the Federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on the path of development.

A large number of workers including National Assembly member Arbab Sher Ali, local elders and party officials were present on the occasion.

