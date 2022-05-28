UrduPoint.com

PTI To Again Go For Long March If Election Demand Not Met: Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

PTI to again go for long march if election demand not met: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said he would again give a call for march towards Islamabad if his democratic demand for general election were not met within the six-day deadline

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said he would again give a call for march towards Islamabad if his democratic demand for general election were not met within the six-day deadline.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the PTI's Core Committee discussed in detail various options as they would embark on the long march with full preparations.

He said the PTI would also approach the Supreme Court to seek its directions whether the people and political parties could hold peaceful protests.

Under the Constitution, he said, the people had the right to hold peaceful protests, but force was used against the participants of PTI march, with all the roads, highways and exit points of cities barricaded.

They would get lodged criminal cases against police officers involved in violence against peaceful protesters, he added.

He claimed that his government was in talks with Russia to purchase fuel at less than 30 percent of the market rate to give relief to the masses.

