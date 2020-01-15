UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Allay Allies' Misgivings: Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

PTI to allay allies' misgivings: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said there was no danger of political allies parting ways with government as their misgivings would be allayed.

Talking to a delegation led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Member Shaukat Basra at the Governor's House here, he said the opposition would be disappointed if it dreamt of an "in-house change" in the center or the province, adding the opposition should patiently wait for the general election 2023.

Governor Punjab said differences among the political allies was a common thing in a coalition government and difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy.

The Governor reiterated PTI government's commitment to pursue its principled stance of elimination of corruption and transparent accountability.

He said the year 2020 would also prove to be the year of employment for the youth, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was advancing successfully in every field including economic sector.

Sarwar said people had given mandate to the PTI for five years and the government would complete its constitutional and democratic tenure.

Governor Sarwar said PTI government would materialize all the promises made with the nation, adding that Federal cabinet's decision regarding recruitment on 129,000 sanctioned posts in ministries and divisions was highly commendable and current year would also prove to be a year of employments.

He said federal and Punjab governments were taking historic measures for overseas Pakistanis, adding the problems faced by the expatriates were being resolved in the shortest possible time.

Governor Punjab said overseas Pakistanis remitted US $ 22 billion in the year 2019, which was the highest figure during the last six years. It was also manifestation of Pakistani diaspora's confidence in the sincere leadership and policies of present government, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the foreign remittances target of US $ 24 billion would also be achieved in current fiscal year 2019-20.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Punjab Democracy Basra 2019 2020 All Government Cabinet Billion Election 2018 Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

AJK government releases funds of Rs. 26.5 million ..

4 minutes ago

US-China Trade Deal Places Strong Restrictions on ..

4 minutes ago

Govt making agreements with different countries fo ..

7 minutes ago

Trump Says US to Keep Tariffs on China Until Both ..

7 minutes ago

Tharparkar Police arrest 4 drug peddlers, recovere ..

7 minutes ago

DPR, DG condoles death of APP reporter's father

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.