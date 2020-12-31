UrduPoint.com
PTI To Allot Tickets Only To Party People In AJK Elections: Saifullah Nyazee

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:07 PM

PTI to allot tickets only to party people in AJK elections: Saifullah Nyazee

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has decided that tickets for the elections of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Legislaive Assembly would be given only to party people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has decided that tickets for the elections of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Legislaive Assembly would be given only to party people.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee and Former Prime Minister and President PTI AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

A statement issued after the meeting said that a steering committee was constituted for candidates with good reputation willing to join PTI.

The statement said that the Steering Committee would ensure fair nominations and� ensure that no corrupt or candidate with bad reputation should get party ticket.

They said that PTI aimed to move forward in the right way under the vision of� Prime� Minister Imran Khan.

In the meeting, they also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

