PTI To Announce Its Action Plan After SC Decision Of Peaceful Protest: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PTI to announce its action plan after SC decision of peaceful protest: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Wednesday said that PTI went supreme court for peaceful protest, and it (PTI) would evolve its strategy in the light of SC decision.

While talking to media persons here, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi criticized the incumbent government and stated that it lacked any plan for recovery of economy.

Responding to a question about by-polls, Qureshi observed that government's resources were being used in political campaigning of the candidates. Election code of conduct is being violated. In case of rigging, there could emerge law and order situation in the country, warned Qureshi. The incumbent government was coalition of many political parties and it could not run affairs smoothly.

He, however added that new elections should be held in the country.

